2021 Sumner County regional matchup preview: Breaking down the 3 KSHSAA playoff football games

There are three teams left in Sumner County left in the KSHSAA high school football playoffs - Argonia/Attica, Caldwell, and Conway Springs.

All three teams are having fantastic seasons, but they've reached the part of the season where they're going to take on tough opponents in their efforts for a state title.

Here are the three matches matchups in the regional round, followed by a score prediction by Greg Williams.

Argonia/Attica @ LaCrosse

This is a rematch of last year's regional matchup. The Titans dominated the Leopards in a 60-14 victory, but LaCrosse was having a down season with a 5-4 record. This year is different as the Leopards are 7-2 and coming off a playoff win over Moundridge, however, Argonia/Attica is coming off a shutout win over Kinsley.

These two teams only have one common opponent as that was Moundridge. LaCrosse defeated them 61-6, while Argonia/Attica won 62-34. The Titans did have the tougher schedule as they took on Medicine Lodge and Goessel this season.

Both teams can put up points as they average 50 points or more per game, but the Titans are the better defensive team. Argonia/Attica is giving up 14 points per game, while LaCrosse is giving up 25.5 points per game.

Caldwell @ Victoria

The Bluejays are having a sensational season, but now they draw a tough matchup against one of the top teams in 8-Man Div. II in Victoria. Caldwell has won two in a row after losing their first game of the season, but they haven't lost a step in their game.

Caldwell is averaging 50.2 points per game and it's largely part of their quarterback Keiondre Smith, and running backs Dawson Bristor and Brody Perkins. Victoria is also a high-powering offense as they average 50.3 points per game. Defensively, Victoria has surrendered 58 fewer points than Caldwell.

Victoria has quite the resume with their wins over LaCrosse and Sylvan-Lucas, then a two-point loss to WaKeeney-Trego. Both teams have two common opponents, but the more significant one is Peabody-Burns where Caldwell won 42-20 and Victoria won 52-6 in the first round of the playoffs.

Conway Springs vs. Plainville

The only team hosting a game this week in Sumner County is Conway Springs, and it's a rematch from last year's regional matchup. In a battle between the Cardinals, Conway Springs won last year 14-7, but Plainville is having a better season than last year.

Plainville hasn't been able to score like Conway Springs has, where they average 27.3 points and Conway Springs averages 42.9 points per game. Both teams do play some stellar defenses with Plainville giving up an average of 12.3 points and Conway Springs giving up 9.2 points per game.

Last week, Conway Springs dominated Sacred Heart 68-0, but this will be Plainville's first game in the postseason. They are coming off a forfeit win to Sublette. Plainville has faced tough opponents like Inman, Smith Center, and Thomas More Prep, but lost those games. Conway Springs is somewhat in the same boat with losses to Sedgwick and Garden Plain. The only common opponent they have is Ellinwood, where Conway Springs won 45-13 and Plainville won 55-0.

Predictions from Greg Williams

Overall: 53-6 (88%)

Last week: 6-1 (86%)

Argonia/Attica @ LaCrosse -- Argonia/Attica 52, LaCrosse 20

Caldwell @ Victoria -- Victoria 63, Caldwell 52

Conway Springs vs. Plainville -- Conway Springs 48, Plainville 7

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.