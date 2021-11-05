Conway Springs Brayden Kunz rushes for 159 yards in regional title win over Plainville

CONWAY SPRINGS, Kansas - The only team that hosted a game in Sumner County was Conway Springs and it was a rematch with Plainville from last year's 2020 regional matchup.

Last year's matchup was a low-scoring 14-7 win for Conway Springs, but this year, Plainville was hoping to get revenge and win the battle between the Cardinals.

Conway Springs wouldn't let that happen as they scored won 27-14 to secure a regional title.

The first quarter gave the fans the intention that it would be a repeat of that 2020 regional matchup. It was all defense and there was no offense to be seen.

However, there's a third aspect to football and its special teams, which ended up giving Conway Springs the spark they needed.

A couple of minutes into the second quarter, Izic Billups fielded a punt, broke a couple of tackles, then returned it for an 85-yard touchdown for the first points of the game.

This woke up the Cardinals' offense as the next time they saw the ball, Conway Springs drove down the field and punched it in from four yards out with Brayden Kunz.

Kunz had a busy day with 159 yards, 24 carries, and three total touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came from Billups on a 24-yard receiving passing touchdown before heading into halftime.

Kunz would score his final touchdown in the third quarter from 5-yards out to give the Cardinals a 27-0 lead.

Plainville had multiple opportunities to answer Conway Springs scores and cut into their lead, but whenever they felt like they had a chance, they turnover the ball over.

This didn't happen once, but it happened four times. Plainville had three fumbles and an interception. Later in the game, Plainville finally broke through.

Plainville's Kyle Werner got the Cardinals on the board with a late third-quarter touchdown, then they were able to score another one with Anders Dewey in the fourth quarter.

It might have not been like 2020's regional matchup where it was a one-possession, low-scoring game, but history repeated itself with a Conway Springs win.

The Cardinals claimed their regional title but will travel to Inman for the sectional round. Inman is coming off a 54-16 win over Oakley.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.