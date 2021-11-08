Wellington youth football travels to Newton for tournament

Chad Frey

The Wellington youth football program visited the three-day "Railyard Rumble" in Newton from Nov. 4 through 7.

The fifth grade team opened play on Nov. 4 with a 22-6 win over Newton before falling 14-0 to Valley Center the next day. Nov. 7 Wellington fell 13-0 to Mulvane to finish the tournament 1-2 overall.

The sixth grade team opened play on Saturday with a 20-13 loss to Newton. The next day they fell to 0-2 with a 25-7 loss to Hutchinson.

The second and third grade team dropped their opener 6-0 to Buhler on Nov. 6 and was nipped by Hutchinson 12-7 Nov. 7.