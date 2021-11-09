Ali Zeka, Airalyn Frame have been named to the 2021 AVCTL Div. IV All-League volleyball team

On Monday night, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Div. IV announced its All-League Team for the 2021 season.

Senior Ali Zeka and senior Airalyn Frame were the two players from Wellington to receive All-League honors after a 7-17 season this fall.

Zeka was named to the Second Team list and Frame was named to the Honorable Mention Team.

Andale took most of the honors with seven players making the All-League team, including three on the First Team. Andale also had McKenzie Fairchild named the Player of the Year and Kaylie Bergkamp named the Coach of the Year.

Andale ended up winning the Class 4A State Championship.

Here are is the full AVCTL Div. IV All-League Team:

