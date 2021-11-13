A look at KSHSAA Championship 2021 high school football brackets heading into Sub-State

Maize quarterback Avery Johnson reverses field and runs the ball toward to the endzone Friday at W.T. Sports Complex at Maize High School. The Maize Eagles beat the Hutchinson Salthawks 42-14.

The sectional round of the KSHSAA playoffs is over and there were a lot of exciting games. Now, we have the final four teams in each class.

Here's how the brackets are looking for Sub-State.

Class 6A

Class 6A Bracket heading into the Sub-State round

Class 5A

Class 5A Bracket heading into the Sub-State round

Class 4A

Class 4A Bracket heading into the Sub-State round

Class 3A

Class 3A Bracket heading into the Sub-State round

Class 2A

Class 2A Bracket heading into the Sub-State round

Class 1A

Class 1A Bracket heading into the Sub-State round

Class 8-Man Div. I

Class 8-Man Div. I Bracket heading into the Sub-State round

Class 8-Man Div. II

Class 8-Man Div. II Bracket heading into the Sub-State round

