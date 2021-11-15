Cowley earns the top-seed in the NJCAA Division II Volleyball Championship in Cedar Rapids

The Cowley College volleyball team will enter the NJCAA Division II Volleyball Championships as the No. 1 seed when play begins this week.

Sixteen teams will compete for the national title at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa beginning Thursday, Nov. 18.

The Lady Tigers (38-0) will take on 16th-seeded Montgomery College (17-8) at 1 p.m. on Nov. 18. Head coach Steven Gream reacted to the No. 1 seed.

“From our first day of practice, we dedicated our season to the process and playing to our standards,” Gream said. “The No. 1 seed is very nice and is a symbol of the hard work of that process. That said, there are 15 other teams in this national tournament and everyone is 0-0 at the start of the tournament. There are never any easy matches, no matter the seed you get. We need to continue to play to our standards and follow the process.”

The Cowley-Montgomery winner will advance to face the winner of the Kirkwood-McHenry match at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18. Kirkwood is seeded eighth in the bracket and McHenry has the nine seed.

Other matches in the Lady Tiger’s half of the bracket include No. 4 Johnson County taking on No. 13 Cape Fear and No. 5 Sauk Valley battling No. 12 North Dakota SCS. On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Iowa Central will face No. 15 Mott; No. 7 Scottsdale will play No. 10 Heartland; No. 3 Parkland takes on No. 14 Richard Bland, and No. 6 Terra State takes on with No. 11 Lake-Sumter.

"For three days, there are going to be some great teams playing fantastic volleyball,” Gream said. “The team that plays solid fundamental volleyball for four matches is the team that has a chance to come away with the championship.”

