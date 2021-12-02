Sumner County boys and girls 2021-22 high school basketball preseason team
Basketball season is back in Sumner County and there are many athletes in the area that are expected to have big seasons.
There are players that will see massive improvements, then there are others who will continue to provide entertaining basketball throughout the season.
The players selected for the Sumner County preseason team were recommended by many of the coaches. There were a few coaches that didn't respond, but they still had players from other resources they provided (stats, video, etc.).
Here are the girls' 2021-22 Sumner County preseason team.
First Team
Chelsea Coleman, sr. – Argonia
Tamara Lozoya, sr. – Attica
Loren May, sr. – Conway Springs
Macey Pond, sr. – South Haven
Airalyn Frame, sr. – Wellington
Ali Zeka, sr. – Wellington
Second Team
Jacelyn Brown, jr. - Caldwell
Teagan Garrison, so. - Mulvane
Lauren Payne, sr. - Oxford
Kamdyn Butler, jr. - South Haven
Britain Dark, jr. - South Haven
Shiney Hughes, jr. - Wellington
Honorable Mention
Brenna Ricke, jr. - Attica
Maggie Lilja, jr. Attica
Adley Mayo, so. - Caldwell
Alexi Carroll, sr. Caldwell
Karlie Kanaga, jr. - Mulvane
Lauren Young, jr., - Mulvane
Alyssa Bridges, sr. - South Haven
Anna Shore, jr. - South Haven
Ashlyn Gerten, jr. - Wellington
Kami Reichenberger, jr - Wellington
Belle Plaine was the only school to not recommend players and not have any other source available.
Here are the boys' 2021-22 Sumner County preseason team.
First Team
Xander Newberry, sr. - Attica
Izic Billups, sr. - Conway Springs
Ian Comer, sr. - Mulvane
Kyan Morris, so. - Oxford
Nathan Hilt, sr. - South Haven
Banks Hinshaw, jr. - Wellington
Second Team
Connor Harnden, jr. - Attica
Cooper Traffas, sr. - Attica
Dalton Morrison, so. - Argonia
Dawson Bristor, sr. - Caldwell
Landon Coe, so. - Mulvane
Peyton Rush, so. - Oxford
Honorable Mention
Colter McDaniel, so. - Attica
Damien Smith, jr. - Argonia
Tegan Thompson, jr. - Caldwell
Keiondre Smith, jr. - Caldwell
Derrick Smith, sr. - Conway Springs
Mason Ellis, sr. - Mulvane
Kaiden Abasolo, so. - Mulvane
Tucker Locker, sr. - South Haven
Jack Wright, sr. - Wellington
Montel Tate, jr. - Wellington
Belle Plaine was the only school to not recommend players and not have any other source available.
