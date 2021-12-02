Sumner County boys and girls 2021-22 high school basketball preseason team

Basketball season is back in Sumner County and there are many athletes in the area that are expected to have big seasons.

There are players that will see massive improvements, then there are others who will continue to provide entertaining basketball throughout the season.

The players selected for the Sumner County preseason team were recommended by many of the coaches. There were a few coaches that didn't respond, but they still had players from other resources they provided (stats, video, etc.).

Here are the girls' 2021-22 Sumner County preseason team.

First Team

Chelsea Coleman, sr. – Argonia

Tamara Lozoya, sr. – Attica

Loren May, sr. – Conway Springs

Macey Pond, sr. – South Haven

Airalyn Frame, sr. – Wellington

Ali Zeka, sr. – Wellington

Second Team

Jacelyn Brown, jr. - Caldwell

Teagan Garrison, so. - Mulvane

Lauren Payne, sr. - Oxford

Kamdyn Butler, jr. - South Haven

Britain Dark, jr. - South Haven

Shiney Hughes, jr. - Wellington

Honorable Mention

Brenna Ricke, jr. - Attica

Maggie Lilja, jr. Attica

Adley Mayo, so. - Caldwell

Alexi Carroll, sr. Caldwell

Karlie Kanaga, jr. - Mulvane

Lauren Young, jr., - Mulvane

Alyssa Bridges, sr. - South Haven

Anna Shore, jr. - South Haven

Ashlyn Gerten, jr. - Wellington

Kami Reichenberger, jr - Wellington

Belle Plaine was the only school to not recommend players and not have any other source available.

Here are the boys' 2021-22 Sumner County preseason team.

First Team

Xander Newberry, sr. - Attica

Izic Billups, sr. - Conway Springs

Ian Comer, sr. - Mulvane

Kyan Morris, so. - Oxford

Nathan Hilt, sr. - South Haven

Banks Hinshaw, jr. - Wellington

Second Team

Connor Harnden, jr. - Attica

Cooper Traffas, sr. - Attica

Dalton Morrison, so. - Argonia

Dawson Bristor, sr. - Caldwell

Landon Coe, so. - Mulvane

Peyton Rush, so. - Oxford

Honorable Mention

Colter McDaniel, so. - Attica

Damien Smith, jr. - Argonia

Tegan Thompson, jr. - Caldwell

Keiondre Smith, jr. - Caldwell

Derrick Smith, sr. - Conway Springs

Mason Ellis, sr. - Mulvane

Kaiden Abasolo, so. - Mulvane

Tucker Locker, sr. - South Haven

Jack Wright, sr. - Wellington

Montel Tate, jr. - Wellington

Belle Plaine was the only school to not recommend players and not have any other source available.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.