Mulvane's Mason Ellis hands Wellington a season-opening loss after nailing the game-winning shot

WELLINGTON -- Last year, closing out games was a problem for Wellington, and they were hoping to get the monkey off their back with a new season.

However, as the Crusaders held a nine-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, Mulvane began their comeback.

Wildcats senior Mason Ellis cut into the lead after converting an and-1, then Wellington helped Mulvane out by giving them technical foul shots. With one minute left, Mulvane made it a one-point game.

Wellington ended up turning the ball over on an inbound pass. Montel Tate was hoping to get past the Mulvane defense as a wide receiver would try to do against a safety, but that didn't happen.

Mulvane would have the ball with 39 seconds left. The Wildcats ended up missing their first shot, but they were able to secure the offensive rebound. This happened for the next two shots and Wellington kept giving Mulvane more opportunties.

With five seconds left, Wellington just needed one more stop to secure the win. After the inbound pass, Mulvane found a wide-open Ellis from beyond the three-point arc and the senior delivered.

As time expired, Ellis drained the three-pointer to give Mulvane (1-0) a 57-55 comeback win over Wellington to begin the season.

"At an end of a game like that, we have to come down with the rebound," said Wellington head coach Joe Newman. "We gave them too many opportunities. It hurts to lose a game like that, especially when we played well."

Wellington (0-1) led for most of the game. There was a time where Mulvane came back after the 13-0 run by Wellington to start the game, but the Crusaders were able to regain the lead. The majority of the second half, it was all Wellington, until the final two minutes.

Montel Tate led the way for the Crusaders with 21 points. Malachi Rogers came off the bench and added 11 points. Mulvane's Landon Coe led all scorers with 28 points while Ellis finished with 13, but had the biggest shot of the night.

"Overall, I'm still proud of the team," said Adams. "We learned a lot tonight. It was just a tough way to lose."

Wellington will be back on their home court on Monday, Dec. 6, against El Dorado at 7:30 p.m.

