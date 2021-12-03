Wellington makes 9 three-pointers en route to a 57-39 win over Mulvane to begin the season

WELLINGTON -- It was the start of the new season for basketball and the nerves might have been running through the Crusaders early in the game.

Wellington was held scoreless for the first six minutes of the game, but once they broke their scoreless drought, the Crusaders were in complete control in a 57-39 victory over Mulvane (0-1).

The Crusaders didn't have a hard time getting the ball through the basket after the first six minutes of the game. Wellington (1-0) made nine total three-pointers and had two players in double figures in points.

"We started out a little sluggish," said Wellington head coach Eric Adams. "The first couple minutes of the first quarter was unexpected. After that, we found a rhythm and I'm happy we made adjustments into the second half."

Kami Reichenberger, Ali Zeka, and Valerie Norwood each had two three pointers. Airalyn Frame led all scorers with 14 points and Britt Zeka finished with 13.

Other Wellington scorers included Reichenberger with nine, A. Zeka with eight, Norwood with seven, and Ashlyn Getern with five.

Regardless of the shooting struggles in the first quarter, Wellington ended up scoring double digits in the second, third, and fourth quarters.

Defensively, Wellington gave up 21 points in the first half, then 20 points in the second half.

"We were planning on coming out in man-to-man in the second half," said Adams. "When I was walking to our huddle, we decided to go zone. The girls were confident about it and they did really well with it."

Wellington's next game is on Monday, Dec. 6, at home against El Dorado with tip-off at 6 p.m.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.