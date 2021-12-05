Kansas State renews its rivalry with Wichita State for the first time since 2003 in a 65-59 victory

WICHITA -- The last time Wichita State took on Kansas State you would have to go back almost 18 years ago on Dec. 10, 2003, as the Wildcats defeated the Shockers 54-50.

Fast forward to Dec. 5, 2021, the state of Kansas and everyone across the country got to witness the revival of the rivalry. There was no love lost between the Wildcats and the Shockers, but Kansas State would leave Wichita with a 65-59 win.

Wichita State got off to a hot start. The Shockers started the game on an 11-2 run and would eventually capture a 12-point lead over the Wildcats with 12:15 reaming in the first half.

It seemed like Wichita State was going to roll all over Kansas State after the Shockers were coming off impressive wins over Missouri and Oklahoma State. However, the Wildcats wouldn't allow that to happen.

Kansas State would storm back and take a 32-30 lead into halftime.

"We stayed composed," said Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell. "We're on the road and we know that the game is a game of runs. They punched us in the face first and we had to punch back. You don't win the game in the first 12 minutes. You win the game after 40 minutes."

Nowell led the way for the Wildcats as he totaled 16 points and had eight rebounds. Kaosi Ezeagu finished with 14 points by going 5-for-6 from the field and adding four free throws.

Wichita State held Kansas State to 35.2% shooting and 21.7% from the three, but the Shockers couldn't manage to have a better night on offense. Wichita State shot 33.9% from the field and 24% from three.

"We defended at a high level," said Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown. "We just had too many crucial turnovers. They defended are our guys on drives and we couldn't make threes as we did in the other games."

In the second half, Wichita State managed to retake the lead, ended up being a back-and-forth game until the 12-minute mark for the Shockers.

Wichita State ended up going on a seven-minute scoreless drought, which resulted in a Kansas State 9-0 run, but by that time the Wildcats had a 50-48 lead.

The offense started to heat up for both teams, but Kansas State made their shots when the moment became big. The Wildcats ended up taking a 61-54 lead in the final minute. The Shockers hung in there for a while, but ultimately they couldn't come back.

Wichita State was led by Morris Udeze with his 7-for-8 shooting and 19 points, but that's all the offense the Shockers could get. Star guard Tyson Etienne struggled as he shot 4-for-20, then 1-for-11 from three, and had 11 points.

This game put an end to Wichita State's three-game win streak, and even though it was played at Intrust Bank Arena, it ended a 12-game home winning streak as well.

"I apologize to the Shocker fans for coming up short tonight," said Brown. "Keep believing in us. I think we have the best fans in the country. They came out tonight and the atmosphere was the best I've ever seen since I've been here."

Wichita State will have a long break until their next game, which is a non-conference matchup against Norfolk State. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Koch Arena.

Fans won’t have to wait nearly as long for the next installment between KSU and WSU with future stops already planned for K-State’s Bramlage Coliseum (2022), Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center (2023), and WSU’s Charles Koch Arena (2024).

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.