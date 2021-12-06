Wellington's Airalyn Frame outscores El Dorado with 18 points; leads Crusaders to a 48-17 win

WELLINGTON – The score might tell you that Wellington ran away with this game and that they were in complete control, but the Crusaders weren’t satisfied with their 48-17 win over El Dorado.

It was another game for the Crusaders where their offense started off slow. Ali Zeka scored the game's first bucket after Wellington went scoreless almost three minutes after a tip-off.

The Wildcats would go on a 4-0 run after the Zeka bucket, but that’s when the Crusaders started to get things going. Wellington’s defense would step up and that’s what led them to their offense.

"We might be coming to the point where we could draw up some plays to help us score," said Wellington head coach Eric Adams. "We're getting the looks that we want and it's still early into the season, but we've been sluggish. We just got to get the ball through the rim."

All-day Wellington harassed the El Dorado players. They ended up pressuring the Wildcats, which ended up giving Wellington easy steals and quick transition buckets.

After going down 4-2 mid-way through the first quarter, the Crusaders ended up going on a 21-0 run that stretched late into the second quarter. Yes, this means Wellington held El Dorado scoreless for almost an entire quarter.

The only basket for the Wildcats came in the closing seconds as Regan Lattey put up a half-court and it went through as time expired.

"I don't want to say our defense had a lack of effort, but we looked sluggish," said Adams. "It was a Monday tip, then there weren't many people in the stands, but there are no excuses. Credit to our girls, they fought through it came up with the win."

The half-court shot ended up being the only highlight in the game for El Dorado. The Crusaders kept the same pressure and continued to connect on easy baskets in transition.

Wellington's Airalyn Frame had a game-high of 18 points, then Britt Zeka added nine points. Kami Reichenberger and Valerie Norwood reached had six points.

Wellington will travel to Cheney to take on the Cardinals at 6:00 p.m., then El Dorado will host Cheney on Thursday.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.