Wellington misses 12 free throws as El Dorado pulls away to a 68-55 victory over the Crusaders

WELLINGTON -- After coming off a tough, heartbreaking loss on a buzzer-beater to Mulvane, the Crusaders were looking to get their first win of the season; however, they didn't come out with the same energy as they did Friday.

You can tell in the first quarter that Wellington didn't come out the way they wanted. There were some sloppy passes, tough shots being taken, and allowing second-chance points to El Dorado.

This was a common theme throughout the night as the Wildcats took advantage of the Crusaders' miscues. As a result, El Dorado picked up their first win of the season in a 68-55 victory over Wellington.

"El Dorado just came in here and they were tougher than us," said Wellington head coach Joe Newman. "They out-rebounded us, got to the paint whenever they wanted, and kept us out of the paint. We didn't play Crusader basketball."

Regardless of the struggles, Wellington and El Dorado kept it close throughout the game. The biggest lead prior to the fourth quarter was nine points held by the Wildcats.

Both teams went on little runs, but El Dorado always had an answer to a Crusaders run. There was one point in the third quarter that Wellington made it a three-point ball game, but El Dorado would quickly make it a nine-point game.

El Dorado eventually made it a double-digit game in the fourth quarter and didn't look back as they held onto a 68-55 win. Besides the rebounding and points in the paint, Wellington shot 3-for-15 from the free-throw line.

"We have no choice but to move on from this," said Newman. "We're going to play a bigger, stronger, and faster team. They [Cheney] is looking to compete for a 3A title, so it's going to be rocking. We need to come out ready to play."

El Dorado's LJ Berkstresser led all scorers with 15 points, then was followed by Barry Summers's 14-point performance. Another double-digit performance came from Trace Fowler with 11 points.

Wellington's Montel Tate and Banks Hinshaw each added 11 points. Deitrek Gill added nine points for the Crusaders.

The Crusaders will travel to Cheney on Tuesday to play the Cardinals at 7:30 p.m., then the Wildcats will host Cheney on Thursday.

