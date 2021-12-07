27 Sumner County players make the 2021 Kansas State High School Activities Association All-State team

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released its All-State football team from each of the eight classes.

Here are the 27 total players that made the KSHSAA All-State team from the eight schools in Sumner County.

Argonia/Attica

Adam Blanchat, Sr. - Honorable Mention

Conner Harnden, Jr. - Honorable Mention

Xander Newberry, Sr. - Honorable Mention

Brady Robbins, Jr. - Honorable Mention

Belle Plaine

Nolan Reynolds, Sr. - Honorable Mention

Caldwell

Keiondre Smith, Jr. - First Team Offense

Dawson Bristor, Sr. - Honorable Mention

Matrix Eames, So. - Honorable Mention

Miles Newell, So. - Honorable Mention

Jackson Risley, So. - Honorable Mention

Conway Springs

Logan Warren, Sr. - First Team Defense

Zane Zoglmann, Jr. - First Team Defense

Izic Billups, Sr. - Honorable Mention

Patrick Friess, Sr. - Honorable Mention

Brayden Kunz, Jr. - Honorable Mention

Lance Pauly, Sr. - Honorable Mention

Ethan Perkins, Sr. - Honorable Mention

Derrick Smith, Sr. - Honorable Mention

Mulvane

Mason Ellis, Sr. - First Team Offense

Hunter Seier, Sr. - First Team Offense

Ian Comer, Sr. - Honorable Mention

Ethan Mendez, Sr. - Honorable Mention

Josh Phillips, Sr. - Honorable Mention

Oxford

Peyton Rush, Sr. - Honorable Mention

South Haven

Grady Howell, Sr. - South Haven

Wellington

Dustyn Schettler, Sr. Honorable Mention

Hagen Wright, Sr. - Honorable Mention

