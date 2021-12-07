27 Sumner County players make the 2021 Kansas State High School Activities Association All-State team
The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released its All-State football team from each of the eight classes.
Here are the 27 total players that made the KSHSAA All-State team from the eight schools in Sumner County.
Argonia/Attica
Adam Blanchat, Sr. - Honorable Mention
Conner Harnden, Jr. - Honorable Mention
Xander Newberry, Sr. - Honorable Mention
Brady Robbins, Jr. - Honorable Mention
Belle Plaine
Nolan Reynolds, Sr. - Honorable Mention
Caldwell
Keiondre Smith, Jr. - First Team Offense
Dawson Bristor, Sr. - Honorable Mention
Matrix Eames, So. - Honorable Mention
Miles Newell, So. - Honorable Mention
Jackson Risley, So. - Honorable Mention
Conway Springs
Logan Warren, Sr. - First Team Defense
Zane Zoglmann, Jr. - First Team Defense
Izic Billups, Sr. - Honorable Mention
Patrick Friess, Sr. - Honorable Mention
Brayden Kunz, Jr. - Honorable Mention
Lance Pauly, Sr. - Honorable Mention
Ethan Perkins, Sr. - Honorable Mention
Derrick Smith, Sr. - Honorable Mention
Mulvane
Mason Ellis, Sr. - First Team Offense
Hunter Seier, Sr. - First Team Offense
Ian Comer, Sr. - Honorable Mention
Ethan Mendez, Sr. - Honorable Mention
Josh Phillips, Sr. - Honorable Mention
Oxford
Peyton Rush, Sr. - Honorable Mention
South Haven
Grady Howell, Sr. - South Haven
Wellington
Dustyn Schettler, Sr. Honorable Mention
Hagen Wright, Sr. - Honorable Mention
