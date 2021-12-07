Former Wellington star De'Andre Washington receives an offer from Missouri State University

HUTCHINSON -- Former Wellington wide receiver and defensive back De'Andre Washington has announced he has received his first NCAA Division I offer and it was from Missouri State University.

The redshirt freshman played in 10 games for the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons. He played defensive back and totaled 13 tackles, two pass breakups, and helped Hutchinson defeat Garden City in the KJCCC Championship Game.

Washington put together a stellar career in Wellington. He holds the school's career reception record with 95 from 2016 to 2018. He also had 833 yards on 50 completions his senior year and rushed for 41 yards on three touchdowns.

On defense, Washington had four interceptions and 23 tackles. He was selected to the Class 4A First Team in the Topeka Capital-Journal, then was the first Wellington player to be selected to the 2019 Kansas Shrine Bowl for the first time since 2003.

Missouri State is located in Springfield, Mo., and participates in the Missouri Valley Football Conference at the FCS level. The Bears went 8-3 in the regular season and defeated teams like No. 16 Central Arkansas (43-34), No. 7 Southern Illinois (38-28), and No. 20 Northern Iowa (34-27).

The Bears qualified for the NCAA FCS Playoffs and lost 32-31 in the first round to No. 13 UT-Martin. Missouri State also played FBS Oklahoma State on the road and lost 23-16 to the Big-12 runner-ups.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.