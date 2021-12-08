Wellington girls take down 3A No. 2 Cheney on the road; boys basketball drops to 0-3

CHENEY - Wellington traveled on the road for the first time this season, but they knew they were in for a battle as they getting set to take on Class 3A title contenders.

The Lady Crusaders were coming off two dominating wins over Mulvane and El Dorado, but KCBA No. 2 Cheney was going to be a test.

After the first quarter, the game was tied at 12, but No. Wellington pulled away in the second quarter and it turned out to be the difference.

Wellington outscored Cheney 18-7 in the second and took a 30-19 lead into halftime. The Cardinals tried to mount a comeback, but the Crusaders would deny them and take a 55-49 victory to remain undefeated.

This is the first win over Cheney in Wellington's girls' basketball history. Now, the Crusaders will take on Pratt on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the tournament championship.

Freshman Valerie Norwood led the way for the Crusaders with her career-high 16 points. Senior Ali Zeka had her season-high with 12 points, then senior Airalyn Frame added 11 points.

In the boy's game, it was a different story.

Wellington still took on Cheney on the road, and the Cardinals are also Class 3A title contenders, but the outcome wasn't what the Crusaders were looking for.

KCBA No. 5 Cheney dominated the Crusaders and cruised to a 76-30 win to drop Wellington to 0-3 on the season.

Unlike the girls' game, the first quarter got ugly. Cheney took a 28-2 lead into the second quarter. Going into halftime, the boys trailed 43-9.

The start of the third quarter wasn't any better as the Crusaders got outscored 24-9. With the game out of reach, Wellington ended up winning the fourth quarter 12-9.

It was a tough day at the office for Wellington. The team shot 28.3% while Cheney made half of their shots. The Cardinals shot 79.2% from the two-point range. Wellington also committed nine more turnovers than the Cardinals.

Girls basketball game

Wellington -- 12;18;6;19 -- 55

Cheney: -- 12;7;12;15 -- 49

Boys basketball game

Wellington -- 2;7;9;12 -- 30

Cheney -- 28;15;24;9 -- 76

