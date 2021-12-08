Kaitlyn Hain signs with Indian Hills Community College to continue her academic and wrestling career

WELLINGTON -- Wellington senior wrestler Kaitlyn Hain has officially signed with Indian Hills Community College to continue her wrestling career at the collegiate level.

Hain made it official on Wednesday, Dec. 8th with her parents, coaches, and teammates in attendance at Wellington High School.

In her junior season, Hain finished 33-7 and took sixth place at the KSHSAA Division II State tournament. She was named to the 2021 AVCTL Div. IV First team.

Hain took third place (3-1) at the Div. II Sub-State in the 132 -pound. division, then helped the Crusaders win the Div. II regional at Circle with her second-place finish. Wellington won with a team score of 115.0, second place was McPherson with 84.

Besides wrestling, Hain has found success in other sports. In 2020, Hain captured a 4A state individual title in powerlifting in the 148-pound division. She finished with 505 points. Had the best squat (225), best clean (155), and took second in bench (125).

In the spring, Hain plays for the Wellington softball team. She was named to the AVCTL Div. IV second team as a designated hitter and utility player.

Hain has been in STUCO for four years, FCA for four years, FFA for four years, NHS for two years, SADD for four years, Class officer for four years, Pep club for one year, football for one year, and cross country for two years.

Indian Hills is located in Ottumwa, Iowa, and is part of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. Wrestling is a newer sport at Indian Hills as they just completed their first season in 2020-21.

The women's wrestling team had a successful first season and were prepared to head to the National Collegiate Wrestling Association National Tournament, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

