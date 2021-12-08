Wichita to Host The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Regionals and Quarterfinals in 2022

WICHITA -- The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all events televised live on ESPN, today announced that Wichita will once again serve as one of the sites for the 2022 event, hosted by Visit Wichita and Wichita State University.

AfterShocks, the Wichita State alumni team, will serve as the featured team in the eight-team Wichita Regional taking place at Koch Arena, July 22-25.

In addition to the regional, Wichita will also be hosting one of TBT’s quarterfinals games for the first time ever. The winner of the Omaha Regional will play the winner of the Wichita Regional on July 28.

"Wichita State fans continue to amaze us,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “Not only do they own the all-time TBT attendance record, but they also put on an amazing show every year supporting their AfterShocks. The Elam Ending® on its own is intense, but putting it in the Roundhouse makes it explosive."

“Wichitans have consistently shown so much excitement and support for this tournament – setting attendance records and creating a thrilling basketball atmosphere inside Charles Koch Arena,” said Josh Howell, vice president of sports development for Visit Wichita. “Without a doubt, we know this tournament is treasured by basketball fans and the city of Wichita. We are excited to not only bring it back for fans to enjoy for the third time but to also host quarterfinal action for the first time.”

2022 will be Wichita’s third year hosting a TBT event. As a first-time host site in 2019, Wichita broke the TBT attendance record for four straight days, drawing 20,000 fans to Koch Arena to see Aftershocks compete in their first TBT. Aftershocks’ first game against Iowa United drew a record 7,184 fans.

After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned to Wichita in 2021 and so did the fans. More than 6,500 turned out to see the AfterShocks punch their first-ever ticket to the TBT quarterfinals behind some Elam Ending heroics from hometown hero Conner Frankamp.

Early commitments for the AfterShocks 2022 roster include Frankamp and Rashard Kelly. Zach Bush will continue to serve as the team’s head coach and co-general manager along with John Robert Simon. Additional roster announcements will be made at a later date.

"Having TBT continues to return to Wichita each year is a tremendous honor for our team, but it’s a testament to how special the Shockers fan base is,” Frankamp said. “I love coming back here each summer to create new memories with my teammates, and can’t wait to do it again in 2022. We’re excited about the possibility of playing a quarterfinals game at Koch Arena as well, and know that the city of Wichita will continue to get behind us as we try to finally bring home that grand prize."

Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown said:

“One of the highlights of my summer was getting to catch up with all of our former players and seeing them back in their element – winning big games inside a packed house. I can’t wait to cheer them on again this July.”

Alongside AfterShocks, seven other teams will compete in the Wichita Regional from July 22-25, with all games shown on ESPN. After TBT’s quarterfinals game on July 28, the other six quarterfinalists will play at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio July 29-30. The last two rounds will also be in Dayton, with the semifinals taking place on July 31. The $1 million winner-take-all championship game will be played on Aug. 2 on ESPN.

In addition to featuring the highest stakes format in the world, TBT has become known as a trendsetter in basketball circles. Its trademark, post-game bracket celebration has grown into a mainstay in the NCAA Tournament each year. The NBA has adopted an Elam Ending-inspired finish to their All-Star Game for the past two years as well. Multiple leagues across the world are also utilizing TBT’s Elam Ending as an alternative way to end basketball games.

TBT’s registration period for teams interested in competing in any of its eight regional locations will run from April 1- June 15. The 64-team field and TBT bracket will be released in late June.

Tickets are on sale now at TheTournament.com/tickets and the Wichita State box office. All-session passes begin at $55 and includes an entry for all 8 games, including the quarterfinals.

Regional Host Cities

Omaha, Neb. – headlined by Omaha Blue Crew (Creighton alumni) – July 16-19

Albuquerque, N.M. – headlined by The Enchantment (New Mexico alumni) – July 18-21

Cincinnati, Ohio – headlined by Zip ‘Em Up (Xavier alumni) – July 18-21

Wichita, Kan. – headlined by AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) – July 22-25

Syracuse, N.Y. – headlined by Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni) – July 22-25

Charleston, W. Va. – headlined by Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni) and Herd That (Marshall alumni) – July 24-27

Dayton, Ohio - headlined by Red Scare (Dayton alumni) – July 24-27

The eighth regional will be announced in the coming weeks.

Quarterfinals

Wichita - July 28

Dayton - July 29-30

Championship Weekend in Dayton

Semifinals – Sunday, July 31

$1 Million, Winner-Take-All Championship – Tuesday, Aug. 2

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.