Wellington wrestlers struggle against Mulvane; Crusaders picked up 0 competitive victories

WELLINGTON -- There are days where you have it, and there are days where you don't. Thursday night was simply one of those days where the Wellington wrestling program didn't have it.

In the first dual, the Crusaders lost 72-6 to Mulvane. The girls won their dual 36-12, but Wellington went 0-2 in their matches.

The biggest surprise for the day came in the 109-pound match where Mulvane's freshman, Lelannah Landreth, pulled off an incredible upset over No. 1 ranked Anna Cullens with a pin in the second period.

Cullens, a junior, is ranked No. 1 at 109-pounds by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association (KWCA) after winning the KSHSAA Division II State Title. She led 9-4 until Landreth rolled Cullens and pinned her. This would be Cullens' third varsity loss of her career.

The loss was stunning to many, even to Cullens, but teammate Kaitlyn Hain consoled Cullens after the loss. Hain would eventually miss her call to secure the forfeit win at 138.

Cullens will have a quick turnaround as she gets ready for a tournament, which might feature a rematch against Landreth.

In the other girls' match, Mulvane's Kasey Dillion pinned Sophie Parkey at 126. Wellington's Deighlyn Lee, Nexy Young, Elli Franke, Kaylee Horinek, Aubury Hunt, and Averie Burns secured a forfeit win.

Wellington's boys' wrestling team didn't do any better. The lone victory came from KWCA No. 4 Hagen Wright in a forfeit win.

Here were the results from the Thursday duals.

Girls – Wellington 36 Mulvane 12.

101 - W- Deighlyn Lee open.

109 - M-Landreth pin over Cullens, pin, second.

115 – W- Nexy Young open.

120 – W-Elli Franke open.

126 – M-Kasey Dillon pin over W-Sophie Parkey.

132 – Open.

138 – Kaitlyn Hain – no victory.

143- Open.

155 – Open.

170 – Kaylee Horinek – open.

181 – Aubury Hunt – open.

235 – Averie Burns – open.

Boys – Mulvane 72 Wellington 6

106 – M- Koehn Dietrich pins Payton Schwartz.

113 – M- Marco Navarro open.

120 – M- Eli Hensley pins Talan Cantrel.

126 – M- Diego Earl open.

132 – M- Mason Cooper open.

138 – M- Hunter Dietrich pins Will Weber.

145 – M- Trent Mosses pins Taylen Ramerez.

152 – M- Trent Davis pins Chase Koehler.

160 – M- Colly Wyant open.

170 – M – Andy Huynh open.

182 – M- Jackson Shields pins Jamar Armstrong.

195 – open.

220 – M-Austin Vanderhoof open.

285 – W- Hagen Wright open.

The Crusaders will host the Wellington wrestling tournament at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

