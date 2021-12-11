Wellington claims Cardinal Classic championship after cruising to a 66-47 win over Pratt

WELLINGTON – After defeating one of the top teams in 3A, then having a three-day break, there were no signs of rust from the Wellington girls in their championship game against Pratt in the Cardinal Classic Early Season Basketball Tournament.

In their first two games of the season, the Crusaders have had a tough time getting things started on offense, but recently against Cheney and, now Pratt, Wellington (4-0) looked dominant from the start.

Pratt hung around with Wellington for most of the first quarter, but Wellington proved to be too much to handle as the Crusaders took a 20-10 into the fourth quarter win.

Wellington started to pull away once the second quarter started and they cruised to a comfortable 66-47 win over Pratt.

"We played well enough to win the championship and I'm so proud of these girls," said Wellington head coach Eric Adams. "We set a goal to get several titles and one of them was the Cheney tournament."

Everything was on display for the Crusaders as they forced turnovers, got easy transition buckets, and hit their open shots. In the first half, Wellington connected on seven three-pointers and led 40-17.

The second half wasn't much of a problem for Wellington, but they weren't satisfied with their performance. Pratt outscored Wellington 30-26 after halftime and the Crusaders knew that shouldn't happen.

"I'm not sure if it was scoreboard watching or if we weren't moving on the fly as much," said Adams. "We were a tad bit late to everything and that led Pratt to the rim whenever they wanted to. It's something so simple, so we can get that fixed."

Freshman Valerie Norwood made the most three-pointers in the game with three. Britt Zeka and Kami Reichenberger each added two.

Senior Airalyn Frame led the way for Crusaders with her 19-point performance. Freshman Britt Zeka also added 18 and Norwood had 11.

There was a little bit of a scare in the second quarter where senior Ali Zeka limped off the court. She was on defense and she rolled her ankle. Ali Zeka finished the defensive possession and went on offense, but there was a noticeable limp.

After the game, Adams said that Ali Zeka was good enough to play the second half. However, to play it safe, they decided to keep her out Pratt made a massive comeback.

Wellington's next game will be on the road on Tuesday, Dec. 14 with a 6:00 p.m. tip-off against Andale.

Wellington: 66 -- 20;20;17;9

Pratt: 47 -- 10;7;13;17

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.