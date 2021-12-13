Mason Ellis staying home; Mulvane's star accepts grayshirt offer to play football at Kansas

MULVANE -- After leading Mulvane to the sectional round of the playoffs in his senior season, Mason Ellis has decided to stay home and commit to the University of Kansas.

Ellis verbally committed earlier in the season to play at FCS North Dakota State University but picked up an offer from Kansas in October.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound ATH also earned an offer from New Mexico State when Jerry Kill was hired as the new head coach. Ellis still took his time and talked to coaches but he was ready to make his decision after a recent visit to KU.

"I felt more comfortable with being closer to home," said Mason Ellis. "I've always been a huge fan growing up and it is a power five school. I really believe in where the program is headed and I wanna be a part of that."

In an agreement between Ellis and KU head coach Lance Leipold, Ellis will receive a grayshirt offer. Ellis will delay his enrollment into KU into the second semester or be a part-time student in his first semester but will be on scholarship.

The grayshirt offer allows the athlete to participate in offseason activities after the season (in this case, after the 2022 season). In a grayshirt offer, the athlete does the ability to play four seasons in five years, compared to a redshirt season.

"They’ve always kinda stayed in touch with me," said Ellis."They kept telling me they need to work things out and that they love to have me in their program so when they finally figured everything out that’s when they gave me the offer."

Ellis attended the KU summer camp where he showed off his athletic ability. The Mulvane quarterback and safety ran a 4.48-40, but his collegiate career will likely be on defense.

In his senior season, Ellis was named to the Sports in Kansas first-team all-state. He also earned all-conference, all-county, and other all-state honors.

Ellis finished with 1,152 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns on 183 carries. He also threw for 1,569 yards, 13 touchdowns, had a 124.8 QB rating, and completed 56.3% of his passes.

On defense, Ellis recorded 37.5 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and four interceptions. Ellis returned four punts for a total of 101 yards and one touchdown.

