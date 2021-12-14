Wellington's big-3 combine for 45 points as Crusaders earn a road victory over Andale

ANDALE -- The last time Wellington traveled to Andale and defeated the Indians was on Dec. 15, 2015, where the Crusaders finished the season with a 24-1 record.

Fast forward to Dec. 14, 2021, almost exactly six years, the Crusaders went into Andale and took down the Indians 62-54.

Heading into the matchup, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association had this circled as a top-6 matchup. In Class 4A, Wellington moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 after their victory over Cheney, and Andale remained at No. 3.

"We knew going into this that it was going to be a different type of game," said Wellington head coach Eric Adams. "Andale is physical and they're going to bring it. But, we brought it, we matched their toughness and I couldn't be more proud of our girls."

It started as a back-and-forth game, both sides were trading baskets and were coming up with some turnovers. It was until late in the second quarter where Wellington began to separate itself from Andale.

One of the big moments on the Crusaders' 14-4 run to end the half came from Kami Reichenberger. In the closing seconds, she put up a three, made it, got fouled, and converted the and-1.

The second half started just like the start of the game. Both sides were trading baskets, being physical, turning it over, and hustling. However, in the fourth quarter, that's where Andale started to get things going,

Wellington had a 52-42 lead going into the fourth, but the Indians quickly went on a 5-0 run. After being held scoreless for the first three minutes of the quarter, Ali Zeka got the scoring going for the Crusaders.

"This is my first time beating Andale in high school," said Wellington's senior Ali Zeka. "Before this, I never beat them and we didn't do it in volleyball. This was a huge win for us."

The momentum started to shift after the Ali Zeka bucket. Airalyn Frame made some key steals on defense that led to quick transition points. Britt Zeka was held scoreless after her nine-point first half, got her first basket in the second half, then Wellington began to run out the clock.

Ali Zeka and Britt Zeka each finished with 16 points. Frame finished with 13 points. Valerie Norwood had nine points, then Reichenberger finished with seven points.

"We beat an outstanding club," said Adams. "This was a league game and it's good we come out of the gate 1-0. We know we'll get their best shot when they come to Wellington, but it's a long race and it feels good to get the first one."

Wellington now improves to 5-0 on the season and has added two top-3 KCBA wins to their resume (Cheney and Andale). The Crusaders will travel to Rose Hill for their next game on Friday, Dec. 17 with a 6 p.m. tipoff.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.