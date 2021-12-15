Andale's Wyatt Spexarth drops 20 points; Indians cruise to a 69-42 victory over the Crusaders

ANDALE -- After earning their first win of the season against Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic on Saturday, Wellington had a tough time getting things going on Monday night against Andale.

At first, it became a back-and-forth game, but Andale pulled away early and it eventually became too much for the Crusaders to attempt a comeback as Wellignton fell 69-42 to the Indians.

Andale really started to get things going midway through the first quarter as turnovers, air balls, and missed opportunities plagued Wellington. The Indians took a 22-9 lead entering the second quarter.

Wellington came out firing in the second quarter and gave an expression that the Crusaders can get themselves back into the game.

The Crusaders went on a 5-0 run, but after an Andale timeout, the Indians went on a 14-2 run, then went up at halftime 40-20.

Just like the first half, the second half was all Andale as they had no problem closing out the game and earning their first win.

Wellington's Bank Hinshaw led the way for the Crusaders with eight points, then was followed by Jack Wright with six and Korbin Jones added five.

Andale had two players in double figures. Wyatt Spexarth led all scorers with 20 points and Jacksyn Potucek had 16 points.

The Crusaders will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 17 at Rose Hill with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.