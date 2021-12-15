James Ginter wins the NFHS Section V Coach of the Year; eligible for the National award

The Kansas State High School Athletic Association has announced that Wellington boys' golf coach James Ginter has been nominated for a National Coach of the Year award.

This nomination for Ginter comes after being named the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Section V Coach of the Year for Boys Golf.

Section V includes the states of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota.

The sectional committee representatives evaluate the state award recipients from the states in their respective sections and select the best candidates for the sectional award in each sport category.

NFHS Coaches Association Advisory Committee considers the sectional candidates in each sport, ranks them according to a point system, and determines a national winner for each of the 20 sport categories, the spirit category, and two “other” categories.

Ginter is now one of the eight finalists for the National Coach of the Year award, which will be announced sometime in January.

NFHS Sectional Coaches of the Year (2020-21):

Jesse Nelson (Girls Basketball) Olpe HS

Lewis Wiebe (Boys Cross Country) Berean Academy HS

Michael Spielman (Girls Cross Country) Baldwin HS

Joel Applebee (Boys Football) Mill Valley HS

James Ginter (Boys Golf) Wellington HS

Kevin Ayers (Boys Football (8-Player)) Little River HS

Kit Harris (Girls Wrestling) Baldwin HS

Saul Hernandez (Boys Soccer) Dodge City HS

Pam Burkett (Girls Spirit) Campus HS

Andrew Gibbs (Girls Tennis) Shawnee Mission East HS

Christopher McAfee (Boys Track & Field) Mill Valley HS

Earlier this year, Ginter was named the 2021 Kansas Coach Association Boys Golf Coach of the Year.

These honors come after coaching Wellington to an incredible season, where the Crusaders won every tournament and claimed the first boys' golf state championship since 1982.

Also, he coached the 4A individual state champion, junior Deitrek Gill, who shot even with par. Senior Blake Saffell finished in second place at the 4A State Tournament with a two-over-par score

This was Wellington's 13th state championship in program history as they earned the Class 4A team trophy by 32 strokes at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.