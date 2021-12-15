Tyson Etienne becomes the fastest Shocker to connect on 150 three-pointers in a win over Alcorn State

CRM Report

WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State’s platoon of centers loomed large in an 82-63 victory over Alcorn State, Tuesday evening at Charles Koch Arena.

Morris Udeze scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed six rebounds, while freshman Kenny Pohto set new personal bests with 14 points and eight boards, and three steals in 19 minutes off the bench.

The Shockers (8-2) outscored the smaller Braves 46-16 in the paint and enjoyed a 43-30 rebounding advantage, helped by 19 offensive boards.

Oddyst Walker scored 16 points to lead Alcorn (1-8) which was playing the ninth in a string of 16-consecutive road games to open the season.

The Shockers extended their Roundhouse winning streak to 14 games and set season-highs for points (82) and assists (20). They shot 46.3 percent from the field.

Ricky Council IV added 12 points and go with 11 from Dexter Dennis. Point guard Craig Porter Jr. handed out six assists in 19 turnover-free minutes.

Playing in just his 62nd career game, Tyson Etienne connected on his 150th three-pointer, becoming the fastest Shocker to reach that milestone – seven games ahead of Landry Shamet’s school-record pace from four years ago.

The Shockers put forth their best scoring half of the young season with 44 first-half points on 51.6 percent shooting. They took a 14-point lead into the locker room.

Alcorn hit a series of jumpers and pulled within seven on Walker’s three-pointer with 13:04 to play in the game, 55-48.

The Shockers immediately answered with a 17-5 push, fueled by second-chance points. Pohto twice scored on tip-ins and Council and Chaunce Jenkins each added putbacks.

WSU finished the second half with 13 offensive rebounds and a 27-17 edge on the glass.

Pohto’s basket with 2:03 to play gave the Shockers their largest lead of the night (and of the season) at 22 points.

ALSO NOTABLE:

Helped by Pohto and Council, the Shocker bench scored a season-best 40 points.

The Shockers led for all but the first 40 seconds of the game.

Udeze scored in double-figures for the fifth-consecutive game. That’s the longest string of his four-year Shocker career.

The 19-point win matched WSU’s largest margin of victory against a Division I opponent in parts of two seasons under Isaac Brown. The other was a 72-53 home win over Tulsa on Jan. 13 of last season.

WSU improved 2-0 all-time against Alcorn State. Both victories have come in Wichita.

The Shockers have been 8-2 or better at the 10-game mark in 10 of the last 13 seasons.

WSU is now 14-0 under Isaac Brown when it outrebounds its opponent (6-0 this year).

UP NEXT:

WSU returns to the hardwood Saturday afternoon against North Texas State at Charles Koch Arena. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.