Former Wellington defensive back De'Andre Washington commits to Missouri State

After receiving his first Division-I offer, former Wellington wide receiver and defensive back De'Andre Washington has decided to commit to Missouri State University.

Washington participated in the NCAA's early signing day period, which began on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and ends on Friday, Dec. 15, and announced his commitment via Twitter.

"I'm very excited and blessed," said De'Andre Washington. "They took a chance on me and everything felt right when I visited them [Missouri State]. I loved the coaches, environment, and some of my teammates I got to meet."

Washington recorded 13 total tackles and 11 solo stops in 10 games this season at Hutchinson. He logged a season-high four tackles at Dodge City on Oct. 23 and was credited with two passes defended during the 2021 season.

At Wellington, he holds the school's career reception record with 95 (2016-18) and finished his senior year with 50 catches for 833 yards. On the defensive side, he racked up four interceptions and 23 tackles as a senior.

He also earned Class 4A All-State First-Team honors by the Topeka Capital-Journal and was selected to the 2019 Kansas Shrine Bowl.

"I was blessed to have the opportunity to coach De'Andre," said Wellington head coach Zane Aguilar. "Each year he continued to get better and grow. I know he's going to work his tail off to be successful at Missouri State. I'm very excited to watch him play at that level."

Missouri State ended up having eight prospects sign their National Letters of Intent for the 2022 season on the first day of the early signing period. Washington was the only Kansa native, but the Bears were able to sign Butler Community Collge Shaylon Roberts.

"We tried to be real selective, but I felt like it went really well," said Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino. "Our assistant coaches did a great job. The visit weekend we had here was very successful, and we got a couple of our goals met with today's signing group."

The Bears went 8-3 this past year but defeated a couple of top teams in the country. This included No. 16 Central Arkansas (43-34), No. 7 Southern Illinois (38-28), and No. 20 Northern Iowa (34-27).

Missouri State also played FBS Oklahoma State on the road and lost 23-16 to the Big-12 runner-ups. The Bears qualified for the NCAA FCS Playoffs and lost their first-round matchup 32-31 to No. 13 UT-Martin.

