Wellington girls cruise past Rose Hill; boys complete second-half comeback to earn second win

ROSE HILL -- It's been a tale of two seasons for the Wellington basketball programs, but for the first time this season, they were able to get the sweep over another school.

The girls continue their undefeated run with a dominant 64-17 victory over Rose Hill. The boys trailed by six at halftime, but in the second half, they mounted a comeback to steal a 52-51 win over the Rockets.

Airalyn Frame led the way for the Lady Crusaders with her 21-point performance. Britt Zeka finished with 16 points and Ali Zeka had 10. Wellington and Rose Hill came to an agreement to call the game after the third quarter.

The boys started off slow but they hung around Rose Hill. After trailing by six going into halftime, Wellington eventually would erase the Rockets lead by the end of the third quarter.

Wellington would close out the game and earn their first league win of the season.

"There's nothing better in high school basketball than going on the road on a Friday night and coming out with a win," said Wellington head coach Joe Newman. "The guys played their tails off and found a way to get the job done."

Montel Tate led all scorers with 19 points. Deitrek Gill was Wellington's leading scorer with seven. Rose Hill had two players in double-digit scoring, Adriel Smith (18) and Kellan Simonean (17).

Wellington ended up outrebounding Rose Hill 45-20. The Crusaders have had trouble knocking down free throws in recent games, but on Friday night they went 10-for-14.

The Crusaders will host their final game of 2021 against Winfield. The girls' tip-off at 6 p.m. and the boys' game will follow. As for Rose Hill, they'll be on break until Jan. 4, 2022, when they play on the road at Winfield.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.