Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected Friday and Saturday throughout south-central Kansas

The majority of Kansas high school football starts tomorrow and it could be a rainy and stormy Week 1.

There's a chance south-central Kansas will get clipped by showers and thunderstorms tonight and will continue into Friday morning.

The rain doesn't stop there.

There's a chance before high school games kickoff, the rain will begin and continue into Saturday afternoon. Central Kansas has been given a slight excessive rainfall risk and most of south-central Kansas has the marginal risk.

Wichita will fall under the slight excessive rainfall risk.

At the moment, the Storm Prediction Center has us in the middle of a “Marginal” risk area for severe thunderstorms. Local meteorologists are talking about borderline-severe activity, particularly between mid-afternoon and midnight on Friday.

That activity can include up to quarter-sized hail and gusty winds up to 60 mph. The dark clouds are expected to hang around from Friday morning into Saturday and could produce periods of heavy rainfall.

The rainfall will be nothing close to Hurricane Ida's downpour and flooding, but many areas could see enough moisture to temporarily fill some low-lying areas.